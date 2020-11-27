Minford goes to remote learning until January

The Minford Local School District posted the following notice regarding their district’s learning plan:

“As you have likely seen on the news, social media, and on our school website, COVID cases are continuing to rise at alarming rates in our county and community. Unfortunately, the district has been hit hard the last couple of weeks with a large number of student and staff member quarantines as a result of exposure and contracting the virus.

As a result, we feel it is in the best interest of our students and staff to transition to fully remote learning after Thanksgiving Break. Therefore, effective on Tuesday, December 1st, the district will transition to remote learning for all students until Friday, December 18th. Christmas Break will then begin, and a plan will be developed and shared for the safe return to school on January 4th.

There is no school for students on Monday, November 30th, so no remote learning work will be assigned that day.

We know this places a hardship on some families in our school district. Please know that we have not made this decision lightly, but we do believe this is the best decision we could make to help keep our kids and staff as safe as possible.

A call will be sent early next week regarding meals for students and times to pick up needed materials during this remote learning period. Teachers have been preparing students for this transition this week, just in case it was needed, therefore students should know how to access their assignments on remote learning days. Teachers will be in the building every day while remote learning is happening, so they are easily accessible.

We wish you and your family a blessed, relaxed, and safe Thanksgiving, and we truly appreciate your support of our school district.

Thank you.”

The Portsmouth Daily Times hopes to have a follow-up to this story next week.