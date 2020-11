SOUTH SHORE — A body was discovered Friday morning in a truck on Flat Hollow Rd. in Greenup County, Ky. just outside of South Shore.

Kentucky State Police said at the scene there is no indication of criminal intent behind the accident, but a crash that likely went unnoticed until the morning.

KSP could not determine when the crash occured, nor did they identify the individual’s name involved in the accident.

The Daily Times will update readers as additional details become available.