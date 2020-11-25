Jaycees Cruising into Christmas

PORTSMOUTH — It may not be a parade with floats, bands and fanfare, but the Portsmouth Jaycees are trying their best to salvage the purpose for their annual parade along with bringing a little joy to the community at the same time. The Jaycees are holding a Cruise-In, called, ‘Cruising into Christmas’ on Saturday, November 28 at 5:00. Deck your vehicles up with lights or decorations, or both and join the Jaycees on their Cruise-In.

Normally during this time, the Portsmouth Jaycees would be celebrating with their annual Christmas Parade as this year would have been their 82nd parade and because of COVID, and the Governor’s requests and health department, They had to cancel it. According to Leroy Hunt from the Jaycees, this will not be a parade, instead, it will be like a cruise in of the ’80s that they used to do on Chillicothe Street. “Everybody is invited to decorate their cars, we have cars, trucks, motorcycles, but cannot have any walkers, any animals, trailers or floats because those things would consider it as a parade. We’re just gonna make the loop and then we’re done.”

Hunt continued, “We collect toys or money to get the toys and we then go shopping for kids and then we will distribute them all closer to Christmas. If somebody would like to make a donation on the night of the Cruise-In, we’ll accept them that night, we also have a PayPal account set up so others can make a donation through PayPal: portsmouthjaycees@hotmail.com. As for toy donations, we will have Jaycee members there and they will collect them. These have to be new packaged toys, however, they will be collected using safe COVID guidelines.”

Last year, the Portsmouth Jaycees were able to hand our 127 toys to kids in the area.

The Portsmouth Jaycees are also auctioning off two kayaks, one is an adult one and the other a youth kayak, they come with oars and lifejackets. The Jaycees are going to do that live on Monday, November 30th. The money for this raffle will be used for the other things that the Jaycees do for the community, like their Haunted House (that had to be canceled this year) and the Trout Derby. They may use some of it for Christmas, but they are hoping that they can have the Trout Derby in the spring (usually the last weekend in April), but if not, they will use the money for the Haunted House and other things they do throughout the year.

For the evening of the Cruise-In, the line up will be at Waller Street and Portsmouth High School. Everyone has to come in off of Ninth Street because Gallia Street will be blocked for part of the route. You can make donations before the Cruise-In or at the lineup before the Cruise. Everyone has to stay in their vehicle and follow the guided route.

On their Facebook page, the Jaycees have posted that Portsmouth Area Jaycee’s was established in 1939. We strive to provide young adults with leadership skills and to provide services to our community. Hopefully, next year the Jaycees will be able to have some of those great events for the community again.

Portsmouth Jaycees won’t let COVID stop them, there will be no parade, but are they are Cruising into Christmas a safe way to help people enjoy and help the Jaycees with their annual toy drive. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_jaycees-santa.jpg Portsmouth Jaycees won’t let COVID stop them, there will be no parade, but are they are Cruising into Christmas a safe way to help people enjoy and help the Jaycees with their annual toy drive. Courtesy Photos Jaycees raffling two kayaks live on November 30th. Phone: 740-353-6709 or 740-352-2802 to buy a chance to win. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_kayak.jpg Jaycees raffling two kayaks live on November 30th. Phone: 740-353-6709 or 740-352-2802 to buy a chance to win. Courtesy Photos

By Kimberly Jenkins

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights