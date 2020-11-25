Community shares holiday plans

SCIOTO — There is so much controversy about what to do for Thanksgiving this year. So many people want to spend Thanksgiving with family, but it seems that the experts are saying keep it in your own home and with the people who live with you and many will do just that to protect their families, while others are not going to follow that suggestion and will have more family or even friends too, Thanksgiving just like every other holiday in the year 2020, will not look the same.

We here at the Portsmouth Daily Times reached out to folks and asked them what they were doing this year on Thanksgiving Day that may or may not be different plus we asked if anyone wanted to share if they had big shopping excursions in the past or what they were going to do differently about shopping this year. Even though we received various answers, it seems people have strong feelings about this year’s Thanksgiving holiday. Here are some of the answers we received:

Brenda Evans, “I’ve had to cancel dinner with my family, a lot of us are high risk and no one wants to be the reason we get the virus. There would have been 21 of us, now only 8. Just really heartbroken about it, I miss my family.

And I haven’t done Black Friday, since it actually hasn’t been Friday & it all started on Thanksgiving Day. It’s sad that most stores are closed this year on Thanksgiving & now families can’t gather together.”

Gerry Gilliland, “No changes for Thanksgiving.”

Kristi Kirsch, “I have been shopping on Black Friday for over 25 years with my daughters, lots of memories, this year all gifts will be ordered online, very sad this tradition has come to an end.”

Kathie Wahl, “For the first time in over 20 plus years, my father George Welty and his wife Janet from Friendship won’t be sharing Thanksgiving week with us here in Norfolk, Virginia We all look forward to shopping till we dropped…on the go the whole time they are here and they always take a full van full of goodies when they head back to Ohio. Janet would buy coats for the St. Mary’s coat drive every year. I was able to send other family gifts back with Dad, filling the van to the brim. Everything is wrong with this year’s holidays for us!!!”

Barbara Prye Sibole, “No. 1 our Thanksgiving will remain as it always has been and two I NEVER went to stores on Black Friday – so this year it’ll be the same.”

Whatever plan you have for Thanksgiving Day (tomorrow), and what you may be doing for your Christmas shopping, most people know that this holiday season, like so many other things in the year 2020, will be different. It has been disappointing for everyone, but most of us are trying to make the best of it and are trying to salvage the good things. Thanks to all of the folks that did share their plans.

What will Black Friday or Christmas shopping look like for you this year? Even the turkeys have followed suit for Thanksgiving this year.

