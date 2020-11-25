Access Scioto County and OVRDC plan to hold virtual public meetings

WAVERLY— The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC) and Access Scioto County have begun a process to update the Scioto County Coordinated Transit Plan. The process began in October 2020 and will wrap up in Spring 2021. Local stakeholders and community members are meeting monthly to assess existing services and asking for the public to give their feedback and suggest ways to expand access and current services available in the county.

The Coordinated Transit Plan is a four-year coordinated plan designed for Public and Human Services Transportation. The purpose of the Plan is to understand the unmet transportation needs of people in Scioto County, and to provide goals and priorities for agencies and companies providing transportation services to the community. The plan assists with securing additional federal and state funding for these services and designated unmet needs.

OVRDC is a Regional Transportation Planning Organization that helps counties and other local government agencies with planning and accessing available funding for transportation-related projects and is helping coordinate the planning process.

“Public feedback is a vital part of any plan. For public transit even more so because…hearing from the people who use it is the only way to make sure that it meets their needs,” said Stephanie Gilbert, OVRDC Transportation Coordinator. “Whether getting around by driving your own car, using paratransit, or catching a ride with a friend, we want to hear from you.”

There are two ways to be involved. Go online to join one of two public meetings on December 1st. Also, take the online feedback survey now, available at BurtonPlanning.com/SciotoCountyCoordinatedPlan.

1) Take the Public Survey by December 5, 2020 to share your opinions on transportation options in Scioto County: www.surveymonkey.com/r/SciotoCountyPublicSurvey or download a printable copy at burtonplanning.com/sciotocountycoordinatedplan/.

2) Attend one of the two virtual Public Forums on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from 12 PM – 1PM or 6 PM – 7 PM. These meetings will be held virtually via Zoom with a telephone call-in option. Recordings of the meetings will be available on the project website.

12PM Meeting Join:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6025973177 or +1 646 558 8656 Meeting ID: 602 597 3177

6PM Meeting Join:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6025973177 or +1 646 558 8656 Meeting ID: 602 597 3177

Your comments are important no matter how you participate. Please contact Stephanie Gilbert at (740) 947-2853 if you have questions or need another option for attending. For more information about the Scioto County Coordinated Transit Plan, visit the project website at burtonplanning.com/sciotocountycoordinatedplan/ or the OVRDC website at OVRDC.com.

Please share this event link on your Facebook page to invite interested people to participate in the online Public Forum.

This is the Facebook link invite for the midday Public Forum at 12 pm:

https://fb.me/e/3phuGBONk

This is the Facebook link invite for the evening Public Forum at 6 pm:

https://fb.me/e/TUIrFBea

