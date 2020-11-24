23 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 23 new cases on Tuesday for Scioto County.

The new cases bring the total to 1,959 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 33 additional recoveries reported by ODH Tuesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 1,196 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported 5 additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Tuesday bringing the total to 161 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

During his press conference Tuesday afternoon, Governor DeWine said that yesterday’s numbers were artificially high due to an influx of data from labs that had been behind on reporting testing numbers.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

Due to the Thanksgiving Holiday, Thursday, the PHAS map will be updated tomorrow.

