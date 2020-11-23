69 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 69 new cases on Monday for Scioto County.

The new cases bring the total to 1,936 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 23 additional recoveries reported by ODH Monday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 1,163 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported four additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Monday bringing the total to 156 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Typically, Covid numbers are not reported throughout the weekend, but that was not the case on Sunday. ODH reported 63 new cases on Nov. 22, adding three hospitalizations and 26 recoveries.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

