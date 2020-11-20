1 death; 82 new COVID cases reported Friday

SCIOTO — Another local resident has died in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported Friday that the latest victim is a 64-year old female that died yesterday.

The additional death brings the total to 18 for the county during the pandemic of people who have passed away in connection with the virus. COVID19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 82 new cases Friday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 1,773 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 26 additional recoveries reported by ODH Thursday for Scioto County bringing the number of recoveries to 1,100 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported five additional hospitalizations for Scioto County on Friday bringing the total to 145 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

