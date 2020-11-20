Dollar General assists Minford group in helping others

MONFORD — Minford Local Schools will now be able to provide 12 Thanksgiving dinners Thanks to the help from Dollar General

Minford Local Schools would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Minford Dollar General. Over the last month, they have asked community members to donate food items for the Minford Local Schools. With the generosity of the Minford community, the school is now able to provide 12 Thanksgiving dinners to families in need during this time. Four Minford High School students who are a part of the Students Offering Support (SOS) group have volunteered their time organizing and packing the food for disbursement.’

Speaking with Minford High School Principal, Jeff Pica, the SOS group was formed several years ago, and just like everything else this year, the group has not been able to meet and do the things that they normally do for the school and community. However, thanks to the Minford Dollar General, they were able to get some of the young ladies in the group to put this project together. Pica said that the Dollar General did the canned collection on their own

“They brought it to us to distribute in a way we thought would be best,” Pica said.

He couldn’t thank them enough for reaching out to help in the community. Pica said that four of the seniors of the group, Kennedy Prater, Macy Wright, Olivia Tackett and Kara Dillon, volunteered on their off day (due to split schedules) to separate the food and pack it up for a total of 12 families within the Minford community that are in need this year.

The girls were put in an empty classroom and split up for social distancing and got to work boxing things up and getting them ready for distribution. It is not often you see teenagers willing to give up their free time to help others, but Pica says that this is just the type of thing this group does and that these four girls were more than willing to help out in this way in their community.

A brief overview of the SOS group according to Pica, to be a member of this group, it is by invitation through the members of the group. They haven’t added any this year, due to current circumstances. Seniors who are graduating will be involved in picking the new members and they are looking for students who have a focus on helping kids, are good citizens, and leading a good lifestyle. Pica says that he had originally started the group, but was not able to do all that was needed and that now, Sindee Williams, the high school Guidance Counselor with Rachael Stapleton and Ashley Henry, high school teachers, work with this group. Look for a follow-up story on this group sometime in the future. What a great idea for teens to be involved in and work for others!

Left to right: Kennedy Prater, Macy Wright, Olivia Tackett and Kara Dillon members of the SOS at Minford High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_canned-food1.jpg Left to right: Kennedy Prater, Macy Wright, Olivia Tackett and Kara Dillon members of the SOS at Minford High School. Submitted Photo

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights