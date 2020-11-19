43 new cases reported Thursday; Scioto County remains Red

SCIOTO — Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week.

Scioto County met four of the seven indicators this week including Indicator 1: New Cases per Capita; Indicator 2: New Cases Increase; 3: Non-Congregate Cases; and Indicator 5: Outpatient Visits.

Indicators Scioto County did not meet included: Indicator 4: Emergency Department Visits; Indicator 6: Hospital Admissions; and Indicator 7: ICU Bed Occupancy.

Scioto County will remain above Level 3 (RED) until Indicator 1: New Cases per Capita drops below 100. This week Scioto County’s New Cases per Capita was at 537.75 per 100K.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 43 new positive COVID-19 cases Thursday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 1,691 since the start of the outbreak.

The ODH also reported Thursday 20 more persons who previously tested positive for the virus, have recovered, bringing the total of presumed recoveries to 1,074 people over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported two additional hospitalizations Thursday bringing the total to 140 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

