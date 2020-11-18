New Boston cancels Christmas events thanks to COVID

NEW BOSTON — The New Boston Village Council had discussed the possibility of not being able to hold their Christmas Parade and Breakfast with Santa due to the rising numbers of the virus at their last meeting, and unfortunately, at their second meeting for the month of November on Tuesday, the council had to cancel both events.

The Mayor and Village Council were sorry to have to do this because this is an annual event enjoyed by the Village of New Boston.

Other business conducted at the Zoom meeting, Mayor Junior Williams discussed the mask mandate per Governor Mike DeWine and on the curfew of 10:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. The mayor also discussed the fact that the village will still be conducting their toy drive.

Williams said that it may not be conducted as it had in the past, but that they would be doing this for the children. Other discussions were about the deadline for Zoom meetings ending on December 1, 2020, and that all are in hopes this deadline will be extended. If that does not happen, they will figure out what to do from there about their regularly scheduled meetings.

The mayor also discussed that the grant had been approved to fund for 8A and 8B of the Strand sewer project.

The mayor told the council that the electric vehicle station is up and running as a usable charge point.

Other reports were in the council’s packet, but Village Administrator did bring up the change in trash collection for Thanksgiving and said that it has been posted on the Village Facebook page.

The following Ordinances and Resolutions were read by Village Councilman Dan Fetty filling in for the Village Clerk.

Ordinance 41-2020 An ordinance transferring and appropriating amounts in the various funds of the village; and declaring an emergency. Motion to suspend the rules was made by Councilman Jon Mills and seconded by Councilman Mike Meehan. Motion made by Councilman Meehan to adopt and seconded by Councilman Ryan Ottney and it was then passed. (This was money to get the toy drive started and will be paid back after the drive)

Resolution 26-2020 A resolution to authorize an advance from the general fund and declaring an emergency. A motion was made by Councilman Mills and seconded by Councilman Meehan. Motion to adopt Councilman Mills and seconded by Councilman Ottney.

Resolution 27-2020 A resolution to authorize an advance from the general fund and declaring an emergency. Motion to suspend the rules was made by Councilman Mills and seconded by Councilman Ralph Imes, a motion was then made by Councilman Mills and seconded by Meehan to adopt, all in favor. (This resolution is to cover the grant fund for the payment of the two policemen until grant is received).

Under new business, the council and Williams discussed what to use the money that will not be and has not been used for events since March. Banners and lighting were discussed and the mayor said he is up for ideas from Council.

Also, it was mentioned that there was still COVID money being handled by the CAO available for New Boston individuals and businesses.

The meeting was then motioned to be adjourned.

New Boston Village Council had to cancel their Christmas events. There will be no Christmas Parade or Breakfast with Santa due to the rise in COVID cases and their continued rise. A past parade is on the left and a past Breakfast with Santa on the right. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_imgonline-com-ua-twotoone-KAybZfVRxWepfc.jpg New Boston Village Council had to cancel their Christmas events. There will be no Christmas Parade or Breakfast with Santa due to the rise in COVID cases and their continued rise. A past parade is on the left and a past Breakfast with Santa on the right. Courtesty Photo

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights