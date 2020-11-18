Covid breakdown by zip code, school, and care facilities

SCIOTO — Last week, the Ohio Department of Health released a new format for citizens to find how the coronavirus is spreading in their communities.

Through daily announcements by the county and Portsmouth City Health Departments during the work week, Scioto County residents have been updated on the latest number of cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries. Now through this tool, they will know what that situation looks like by zip code.

The county, which stands at a Level 3 Public Health Emergency, has 11 of its 17 zip codes reporting cases to the ODH database. That data, measuring the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic, as of Wednesday at 2 p.m. is as follows:

45662 (Portsmouth): 578

45694 (Wheelersburg): 306

45648 (Lucasville): 233

45663 (West Portsmouth): 115

45653 (Minford): 104

45629 (Franklin Furnace): 76

45652 (McDermott): 71

45682 (South Webster): 42

45657 (Otway): 36

45684 (Stout): 25

45638 (Ironton, partially): 13

Of those areas, Minford had the highest amount of cases per 100,000 with 2,750 cases per 100,000, which is slightly above the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s measure for Ohio.

Leading the state in total cases is Marion, a town of 54,023 north of Columbus with 3,747, and the 43201 zip code consisting of the northern end of the city with 2,923.

The same dashboard provides details on how the virus has spread in local schools and long-term care facilities. Reported weekly, six of the county’s 17 deaths have come from such facilities.

ODH reports that Best Care Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wheelersburg has the highest amout of cumulative resident and staff cases with 57 and 40 respectively. No other facility has more 20 total cases in either category

This follows after a mid-August Best Care outbreak where 12 patients and six staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. SCHD Commissioner Dr. Michael Martin said 80 tests were conducted by the Southern Ohio Medical Center at the location that week, most of them being asymptomatic.

Inside the classroom, which Governor Mike DeWine said has done a great job of slowing the spread, only four county school districts have more than 10 total coronavirus cases between its staff and students.

Notre Dame High School and Scioto County Career Technical Center are tied with 13 cases, but only five of them were defined as new as of the latest data.

By Patrick Keck

Reach Patrick Keck (740)-353-3501 ext. 1931, by email at pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @pkeckreporter. © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

