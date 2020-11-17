New vehicle, CARES Act discussed at Commissioners

SCIOTO — The Scioto County Commissioners held their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, reviewing and passing all 14 items on its agenda.

After the acceptance of miscellaneous reports and appropriations, Commissioners Bryan Davis and Cathy Coleman agreed to the purchase of a 2021 Chevy Equinox for $26,800.

“This may seem like a small thing…but it still adds up,” said Davis, the county without a vehicle since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak. “You have to watch these things really close and we have to be aware of our spending.”

Not having a new vehicle for around 20 years, Davis said the county’s former Ford Windstar has been retired to the Greater Portsmouth Regional Airport for the use of taking pilots to hotels as needed.

The vehicle is used by the Commissioners and those in the department to travel for work-related events and training.

The Commissioners also granted an extension to the county Sheriff’s Office in its labor negotiations contract, a move that Davis explained to be typical and one that he supports.

“This allows the new sheriff (David Thoroughman) to be part of these negotiations,” said Davis regarding this portion of the 2021-2023 collective bargaining agreement. “I think the fact the new sheriff will be living under the contract makes this a good move and I really support this.”

With the deadline for local government to spend the remaining Coronavirus Aid Relief Economic Security Act funds approaching on Nov. 20, the Commissioners decided to allocate that amount to the Scioto County Health Department.

Busy due to the rising numbers of Covid-19 cases, SCHD will use that CARES Act money to construct a new command center in the county courthouse annex basement, which Davis hopes will be ready by end of the year.

Davis said the department has its own allocation of funding, but this will be a needed supplement in order to ensure the center has a generator and proper infrastructure for medical equipment including coronavirus vaccines.

“They are being overwhelmed, they are swamped with cases,” said Davis, a miracle he believes that the department is not further behind than two days behind on contract tracing. “They are doing everything they can.”

As occupied as SCHD has been, Davis said chaos has been avoided and operations have been orderly despite the increased workload. He said this has been in part due to the Scioto County Emergency Management Agency working the phones and sharing facilities.

By Patrick Keck pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com

By Patrick Keck pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com

