51 new cases reported Tuesday

SCIOTO —In response to the increasing COVID-19 cases across Ohio Governor DeWine announced Tuesday a statewide curfew, that will go into effect Thursday, Nov.19, at 10:00 p.m.

The curfew will be in effect for 21-days from 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. each night.

The Governor said that all businesses should be closed and all Ohioans at home after 10:00 p.m. each night of the curfew.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported Tuesday 51 new positive COVID-19 cases for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 1,618 during the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported Tuesday 36 more persons have recovered bringing the total to 1,029 recoveries during the outbreak.

There was one additional hospitalization reported Tuesday by ODH bringing the total to 135 people hospitalized in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the current number of patients in the hospital with the virus.

Scioto County remains on a Level 3 Public Health Emergency (Red).

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_COVID19-Update-Nov-17-2020.jpg