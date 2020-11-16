Minford Marching Band holding online auction

MINFORD — Christmas is just around the corner and so many events and fundraisers are having to be inventive or cancel their events totally. The Minford High School Marching Band holds their annual Winterfest during this time.

The event is the band’s main fundraiser and losing that money, would be so hard for the band boosters. Therefore the band boosters had to get creative and save this event.

According to Ivin Fleenor, band booster treasurer and Adam Porter, Minford band director the boosters are having an online auction for the many trees and other Christmas favorites during this week. These trees and other items are worth a look and thought. Normally, the ‘tree room’ would be flooded with folks admiring and bidding on the items anyone who has been to the Minford Band Winterfest does not want to miss out on these special things that the band has set up.

On Saturday, Nov. 14, the boosters had set up a photo with Santa drive through made with a snow globe built by Fleenor and the designs made by Johnson’s Designs in Minford. Due to the low numbers, the boosters are going to try to move this to possible venues in the area during the holiday season, the Portsmouth Daily Times will post location and time if they do this or should be posted on the Minford Band Boosters Facebook page. Some of the band members were there Saturday and talked about the Winterfest.

Jill Fyffe, band senior talked about the COVID tree that she played a big part in making. This tree helps make light of what the pandemic has done in our lives, “I am disappointed that we couldn’t have the regular Winterfest.” But she added, “I enjoyed putting this tree together.”

The band director, Porter said about the event’s changes, “It’s disappointing, it’s not like we can help it, we’re doing the best we can given the current pandemic and circumstances. We are hoping that the auction takes off.”

—The online auction can be found on ‘Winterfest Christmas tree Auction 2020’ Facebook page. The auction will run from Monday, Nov. 16 until Saturday, Nov. 21 at 5 p.m.

Racheal Ray, an 11th grader said, “I’m glad I got to do something because I didn’t want to stay at home all day. It could have been worse. I’ve been coming here since literally I was born.”

Katie Robinson, 11th grader said, “It could have gone better today, but it is fun.” She added, “At least we got to do something for some people, and I helped decorate the trees.”

Brayden Cavins, a seventh grader said, “It could have gone better, I would have liked to have had more people come through.”

Maddie Cavins, an 11th grader said, “I’m really glad we got to do something, it’s been kind of a different year. I’m glad we still got to have some sort of Winterfest.”

Waylan Conley eighth So far we may have not got what we had planned so far, but since the auction is online, I expect something very good. I’m very optimistic about how things will be and my dad (Duke Conley) helped with this plan and I think we’ll succeed.”

Brody Pack a 10th grader added, “Honestly I think it was too little, considering in years past we had people who were doing stuff all the time, whereas we’re doing maybe only 10 cars to go through this.”

Finally, Haley Yeager, an eighth grader said, “I’ve been in marching band for three years, It is better than what we would have had, if we didn’t do this, we would have had nothing. The only things we’ve had this year were football games and we had a parent show and that’s basically it. We’re lucky we got to do this. Our marching band is like a family,”

The online auction can be found on ‘Winterfest Christmas tree Auction 2020’ Facebook page. The auction will run from Monday, Nov. 16 until Saturday, Nov. 21 at 5 p.m. (Full Detailed in box) The boosters have a veteran’s tree and the proceeds for that tree are going to go to the Wounded Warrior Project. There is also a quilt that is being raffled off, it has musical notes embedded within the quilting. They have almost 50 items on auction things like a wooden Christmas village tree made by Fleenor, a Snoopy Tree, Disney Tree, a beautiful gold and navy tree, a red truck tree and wreath, so many more trees, wreaths, baskets and other items up for bid and as they say, you won’t be disappointed.

Fleenor, treasurer for the band says they have also teamed up with Kroger that doesn’t cost you a thing. All you need to do is either enroll or re-enroll in the Kroger Plus Card Community Rewards Program, basically if you enroll for the first time, after you are enrolled you scroll to Community Rewards and enter the Minford Marching Band code: BX816 and select Minford Marching Band and click enroll. If you already have Kroger Plus you go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and enter the same code as shown above. Kroger will donate money to the Minford Marching Band based on how many customers are enrolled and how much they spend for a whole year. (Kroger will not share your information).

Some of the Minford Marching Band members having their picture taken with Santa, the only thing for Winterfest they could have in-person. People were able to drive behind and stay in their car and have a photo taken with Santa. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_Globe.jpg Some of the Minford Marching Band members having their picture taken with Santa, the only thing for Winterfest they could have in-person. People were able to drive behind and stay in their car and have a photo taken with Santa. Kimberly Jenkins|PDT One of several wreaths in the online auction this week for the Minford Marching Band Winterfest. The red truck is something that is many people’s favorite during the holiday season. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_red-truck-wreath.jpg One of several wreaths in the online auction this week for the Minford Marching Band Winterfest. The red truck is something that is many people’s favorite during the holiday season. Kimberly Jenkins|PDT Christmas Tree Village made by Ivin Fleenor on auction for the Minford Marching Band this week. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_Ivin-Tree.jpg Christmas Tree Village made by Ivin Fleenor on auction for the Minford Marching Band this week. Kimberly Jenkins|PDT The seniors of the marching band, especially senior Jill Fyffe, made a COVID tree to remind them of what they have been through this year. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_IMG_2042-covid.jpg The seniors of the marching band, especially senior Jill Fyffe, made a COVID tree to remind them of what they have been through this year. Kimberly Jenkins|PDT

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights