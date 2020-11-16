Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced Monday that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on November 6 and returned seven Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Justin B. Carver, 29, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

Timothy Michael Perkins, 19, Aberdeen, Ohio, Having Weapons while under Disability, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle.

Phillip E. Macio, 52, Lancaster, Ohio, Possession of Cocaine.

Frank Guilford Fincher Gordan, 37, Columbus, Ohio, Trafficking in Marihuana, Possession of Marihuana.

Christopher B. Mains, 43, Dayton, Ohio, two Counts Tampering with Evidence, Having Weapons while under Disability, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

Vernon Buffington, 31, Cleveland, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

Marneesha-Niki K. Grayer, 36, Cleveland, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs.