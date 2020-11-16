AAA: Gas prices drop in Ohio; National average moves upward

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is seven cents lower this week at $1.985 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $1.985

Average price during the week of November 9, 2020 $2.059

Average price during the week of November 18, 2019 $2.578

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.128 Athens

$1.967 Chillicothe

$1.821 Columbiana

$1.991 East Liverpool

$2.091 Gallipolis

$1.923 Hillsboro

$2.028 Ironton

$1.991 Jackson

$1.998 Logan

$2.069 Marietta

$1.917 Portsmouth

$1.853 Steubenville

$2.035 Washington Court House

$1.984 Waverly

Motorists are paying more to fill up than last Monday in nearly 30 states, with most paying just a few pennies more. On the week, South Carolina (+8 cents) saw the largest increase followed by these states who each had a six cent increase: Michigan, New Mexico, Indiana, Delaware, and Minnesota.

With the majority of states seeing increases, the national gas price average pushed a penny more expensive. The overall weekly increases seen across the country are likely a reaction to the latest Energy Information Administration’s report showing increased demand (from 8.3 million b/d to 8.7 million b/d) while supply dwindled by 2.3 million bbl. This could be a short-lived trend, however, as many states are seeing rising COVID-19 case numbers, which could lead to lower demand.

Despite the weekly increase, gas prices remain cheap both compared to last month (-5 cents) and last year (-48 cents).

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by 99 cents to settle at $40.13. Domestic crude prices decreased at the end of the day due to rising coronavirus infections worldwide.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

