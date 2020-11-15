SOMC Winner Wonderland tickets on sale

PORTSMOUTH — Southern Ohio Medical Center is planning a virtual version of their holiday celebration, Winter Wonderland. The event has been modified for 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The new event is called Winner Wonderland, in reference to its reverse raffle that gives guests the opportunity to win up to $5,000, as well as an assortment of other prizes.

“This year’s event will be different, but it’s still a great way to have a fun evening while supporting a good cause,” SOMC Donor Relations Coordinator Hayley Burchett said. “There are a limited number of tickets available so we encourage anyone interested to purchase theirs as soon as possible.”

Proceeds from Winner Wonderland will benefit SOMC patients through the purchase of Ultrasound Guided IV Placement units. These units allow for quick and easy IV placements for our patients. Tickets for Winner Wonderland are available now and can be purchased for $100 each. Reverse raffle winners will be announced in real time beginning at 7:30 p.m. on December 4.

To purchase individual tickets, or to sponsor the event, visit somc.org/WinnerWonderland. You can also contact Mary Arnzen at 740-356-2504 or Hayley Burchett at 740-356-2505.