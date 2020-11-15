The Portsmouth Public Library 20th Annual Toy Drive

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Public Library will begin its 20th annual “Donate-a-Toy” drive on Monday, November 2, 2020. The library will be working again this year with Operation Grace, an award-winning program that will be giving the toys to children in Scioto County that have been directly impacted by the opioid epidemic. Operation Grace works closely with the Juvenile Court system and local school districts.

Representatives from Operation Grace will pick up the items on Friday, December 4, 2020. They will then be distributed to school children in need. The Portsmouth Public Library collected 431 items for their 19th Annual Toy Drive.

The library invites the community to bring in a new-unwrapped toy to the Local History Department Display Case. The items will be stored in a locked display cabinet. Toys can be for a boy or a girl, school-age; 5-16. If the toy requires batteries, you are asked to please provide those with the toy. Due to the overwhelming need this year, we are also asking for new clothing and items that older kids may enjoy.

The library is also offering a drop-off service at this time. Bring your items to the main library, and call 740-354-5304. A staff member will pick them up at the curb. For the safety of you and the staff, there will be no physical interaction. Items can also be dropped off at any branch location. For any information, call 740-354-5304.

For more information, visit the any Portsmouth Public Library location, call 740-354-5688 or see the library’s website at www.yourppl.org.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_Untitled-1.jpg