27 new cases reported Friday

SCIOTO — During the past 24-hours, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 27 new positive COVID-19 cases in Scioto County.

The new cases bring the total to 1,443 for the county during the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported Friday 19 more persons have recovered bringing the total to 929 recoveries during the outbreak.

There were three hospitalizations reported Friday by ODH bringing the total to 127 people hospitalized in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number do not represent the current number of patients in the hospital with the virus.

Scioto County remains on a Level 3 Public Health Emergency (Red).

