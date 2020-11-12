Portsmouth Councilman Thomas Lowe dies

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth City Council announced 6th Ward Councilman Thomas Lowe has died.

A release sent out by the Portsmouth City Council Thursday, remembered Lowe for his spirit and passion to serve the 6th Ward and for his insights, knowledge, wit and humor.

“It is with great sadness that the Portsmouth City Council reports that we have lost a friend, colleague and fellow Councilman, Thomas Lowe. Thomas passionately served the 6th Ward for four and a half years, giving voice to those he represented,” the release stated.

“I remember Tom, a man of strong beliefs in his community and a good friend and representative of the 6th Ward,” City Council President Kevin E. Johnson recounts. “I remember Councilman Lowe telling me, ‘I want to be the one who nominates you for Mayor, because we go back together’, and he kept his word and nominated me for Mayor. Tom was a man that spoke his piece and really wanted to see the best for our city. Tom’s presence on Council, in the 6th Ward, and in our friendship, will be sadly missed. I send all of council’s prayers and condolences to his family.”

City Council Vice President Sean Dunn also shared his condolences to Lowe’s family along with what it was like working with Lowe.

“It was always fun serving with Tom. He was always supportive of me and my efforts. He was proud of being from Sciotoville. This was demonstrated by how he spoke of his ward,” Dunne said. “He was also proud to sponsor the Sciotoville softball team. He had a rock-and-roll personality and will be missed.”

As of the time of publication arraignments for Lowe have not been released.

