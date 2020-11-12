1 death, 38 new cases reported Thursday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported a new death Thursday in association with COVID-19.

The latest victim to succumb to the virus was a 65-year old male. The additional death brings the total to 17 according to the two health departments for the county during the pandemic of people who have died in connection with the virus.COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 38 new cases Thursday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 1,416 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 16 additional recoveries reported by ODH Thursday for Scioto County bringing the number of recoveries to 910 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported one additional hospitalization for Scioto County Thursday bringing the total to 124 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus, or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week.

Scioto County only met the same three of the seven indicators again this week including Indicator 1: New Cases per Capita; 3: Non-Congregate Cases; and Indicator 5: Outpatient Visits.

Indicators Scioto County did not meet included: Indicator 2: New Cases Increase; Indicator 4: Emergency Department Visits; Indicator 6: Hospital Admissions; and Indicator 7: ICU Bed Occupancy.

Scioto County will remain above Level 3 (Orange) until Indicator 1: New Cases per Capita drops below 100. This week Scioto County’s New Cases per Capita was at 422.23 per 100K.

