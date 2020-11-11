1 death, 45 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth Health Departments reported another death in association with COVID-19.

The patient was a 95-year old female who died Tuesday. The additional death brings the total to 16 for the county during the pandemic of people who have died in connection with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 45 new cases Wednesday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 1,378 since the start of the outbreak.

According to ODH on Wednesday there were 26 additional recoveries for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 894 over the course of the pandemic.

There was one additional hospitalization reported Wednesday by ODH bringing the total 123 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus, or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level 3 or Red on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System (OPHAS). The county’s status on the OPHAS will be reassessed tomorrow around 2:30 p.m.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_COVID19-Update-November-11-2020.jpg