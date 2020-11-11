All Seasons Heating and Air chosen to lead HVAC project

SCIOTO- The Scioto County Commissioners announced on Tuesday that All Seasons Heating and Air will be the contracted group for needed heating, ventilation, and air conditioning unit replacements in county-owned buildings.

Using money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and not the general fund, Commissioner Bryan Davis said the agreement actually cost less than expected. The total cost of $115,976 was around $140,000 less than the board’s projected cost.

“We have been cautioned by our auditor to make sure we have extra funds for departmental costs,” said Davis, owing the rising cases of coronavirus as the need to have money in reserves. “We need to make sure our offices are covered.”

As said in prior meetings, the board said repairs and sometimes outright replacements were needed of these systems due to their age. All models, new and the older ones in good condition, will have UV barriers which will kill viruses like the coronavirus and the flu.

Earlier last week, the Commissioners placed Quality Heating and Air on the HVAC project for the county courthouse with a bid of $788,051. The board reviewed bids from three area companies on Nov. 5 and went with the West Portsmouth company who will work on the following six county buildings.

Scioto County Childrens Services: $14,118

Access Scioto County: $3,185

Scioto County Economic Development: $12, 125

Scioto County Courthouse Annex: $30,128

Greater Portsmouth Regional Airport: $30,700

Scioto County Department of Jobs and Family Services: $24,995

With time being of the essence, Davis projects that contractors like All Seasons Heating and Air and BB&E, who will be working on the $48,000 project of replacing faucets and flush valves, will have to work quickly to order necessary materials.

Without an extension in Washington, all CARES Act funding must be spent by Dec. 30 or it will be returned to the federal government. Yet, through Ohio House Bill 614, local governments have until Nov. 20 to decide how that the money is spent.

In addition to the CARES Act annoucements, the Commissioners honored nine area students for their participation in the Ohio Academy of Science 2020 State Science Day.

Nathan Carter and Luke Fleeman, Lucasville: OAS Superior Award

Lorelei Grace Martin Superior, Minford: OAS Superior Award

Barrett VanSickle, Minford: OAS Superior Award

Briar Colt VanSickle, Minford: OAS Superior Award

Rohit Kumar Kataria, Wheelersburg: OAS Superior Award

Serena Rani Kataria, Wheelersburg: OAS Superior Award

Addison Claire Mullins, Wheelersburg: OAS Excellent Award

Viv Wheeler, Notre Dame: OAS Excellent Award

The Scioto County Commissioners announced the two contractors who will be working on updating HVAC systems and the faucets in county buildings during its Tuesday, Nov. 10 meeting. Photo by Patrick Keck. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_2r398.jpg The Scioto County Commissioners announced the two contractors who will be working on updating HVAC systems and the faucets in county buildings during its Tuesday, Nov. 10 meeting. Photo by Patrick Keck.

By Patrick Keck – pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com

