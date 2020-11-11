Investigation underway in Sciotoville stabbing

SCIOTOVILLE — According to a release by Captain Jason Hedrick of the Portsmouth Police Department, officers responded to a call on Tuesday afternoon reporting that an incident in Sciotoville had taken place resulting in the stabbing of one unnamed individual.

The suspect of the alleged incident was also unnamed and was transported to a local hospital for treatment in addition to being detained by PPD officers.

Per the release, “On Tuesday Nov. 10, 2020, at approximately 1:07 p.m. Portsmouth 911 center received a call from 5709 Kendall Ave. in reference to a male that had been stabbed. The caller relayed to responding officers that the suspect was still on scene and was inside 5709 Kentland Ave. in apartment B. Upon officer’s arrival, the suspect was located and detained. The victim was transported by Air Evac to a trauma center in Huntington, WV. The suspect was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Portsmouth Police Investigation Bureau responded and secured a search warrant for the apartment. Investigator’s processed the crime and are continuing their investigation into the incident. The victim is in stable condition. Anyone with information about this incident is encourage to call Detective Crapyou at 740-354-1600.”

