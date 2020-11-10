2 deaths, 34 new cases reported

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported two additional deaths in association with COVID-19.

The patients were a 78-year old woman, who died through the weekend and a 70-year old man that died Monday.

The additional deaths bring the total to 15 according to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments for the county during the pandemic of people who have passed away in connection with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

Scioto EMA and the Health Departments offered their condolences to the families.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 34 new cases Tuesday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 1,333 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 20 additional recoveries reported by ODH Tuesday for Scioto County bringing the number of recoveries to 868 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported 3 additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Tuesday bringing the total to 122 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level 3 or Red on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. The county’s level is reevaluated each Thursday during Governor DeWine’s press conference.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_COVID-19-Update-Nov-10-2020.jpg