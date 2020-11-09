Mosley appointed as new 4th Ward Councilwoman

PORTSMOUTH — Following a lengthy executive session, Portsmouth City Council voted 3-1 to place Lyvette Mosley as the new 4th Ward councilperson on Monday evening.

Nominated by 2nd Ward Councilwoman Charlotte Gordon, all present council members voted in favor of her with the exception of Mayor Kevin Johnson. He nominated former Mayor and Councilman Jim Kalb, who had just been defeated in the November 2019 election for the seat.

Mosley will replace Andrew McManus, who announced his resignation during the council’s Oct. 12 session, a move that surprised many on the council.

The executive session during which the council interviewed five candidates lasted more than two hours and made for challenging decisions for the council, who said that many great ideas had been presented.

“Don’t let tonight keep you from pursuing your goals,” said 5th Ward Councilman Edwin Martell.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_Screenshot_2020-03-20-Daily-Times-pdtnews365-Instagram-photos-and-videos-1.jpg https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_IMG_5823-copy.jpg