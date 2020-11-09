1 death, 111 cases reported through weekend

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported one new death in association with COVID-19 through the weekend.

The patient was a 77-year old man. Scioto EMA and the Health Departments stated they offered their condolences to the families in a release Monday.

The additional death brings the total to 13 according to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments for the county during the pandemic of people who have passed away in connection with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

According to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) there have been 111 new cases since last Friday. The new cases bring the total to 1,299 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 55 additional recoveries reported by ODH since last Friday bringing the number of recoveries to 848 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported four additional hospitalizations reported since last Friday bringing the total to 119 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus, or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level 3 or Red on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. The county’s level is reevaluated each Thursday during Governor DeWine’s press conference.

