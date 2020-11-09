Council aims to fill 4th Ward seat tonight

PORTSMOUTH- Interviews will be conducted for the open 4th Ward position in Portsmouth City Council during tonight’s meeting with the goal of filling that seat.

Former Councilman Andrew McManus announced his resignation during the Oct. 12 meeting, citing public tensions over the mask mandate and the decriminalization of marijuana possession as his reasons.

There are five candidates for the position, who will be interviewed during an executive session before Council reads any legislation. Those five are as followed:

Lyvette Mosley

Jerry Huffstetler

Jamie Colley

James Kalb

Philip W. Cox, IV

While the interviews will take place behind closed doors, the vote for the new councilperson will be visible for the public on the Council Facebook livestream.

The Portsmouth Daily Times will be tuning-in and announce whom Council has chosen as the new councilperson.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_Screenshot_2020-03-20-Daily-Times-pdtnews365-Instagram-photos-and-videos.jpg

Staff Report

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.