Indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced Nov. 3 that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 30 and returned 18 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Jacob K. Hunt, 29, Portsmouth, Ohio, Failure to Appear.

Justin L. Jenkins, 30, Portsmouth, Ohio, Failure to Appear.

Shawn Jason Davis, 37, South Point, Ohio, Conspiracy, Possessing Criminal Tools, Trafficking in Heroin, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound and two Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

Najera Nicole Haile, 22, Conspiracy, Possessing Criminal Tools, Trafficking in Heroin, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, two Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of Marihuana.

Nina Marie Thompson, 33, Columbus, Ohio, Conspiracy, Possessing Criminal Tools, Trafficking in Heroin, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, two Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of Marihuana.

Dustin Lynn Underwood, 37, Waverly, Ohio, Murder, Voluntary Manslaughter and Felonious Assault.

Devyn Lynn Underwood, 19, Waverly, Ohio, Murder, Voluntary Manslaughter and Felonious Assault.

Corey Lee Bentley, 30, Portsmouth, Ohio, Burglary.

Jeremy A. Wright, 36, Portsmouth, Ohio, Tampering with Evidence and Possession of Cocaine.

Jordan Arlen James, 30, Portsmouth, Ohio, Burglary.

Eric Carter, 32, Greenup, Kentucky, four Counts Theft of Drugs.

Donald l. Adkins, 49, Portsmouth, Ohio, Having Weapons while under Disability, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and OVI.

Justin L. Phillips, 28, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Burglary.

Tamica J. Lisath, 42, Portsmouth, Ohio, Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Drugs and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

Michael T. Shepherd, 33, Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:, two Counts Felonious Assault, Tampering with Evidence, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

Michael T. Shepherd, 33, Portsmouth, Ohio, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer.

Colby Tobias Pearson, 22, Portsmouth, Ohio, Violating a Protection Order and Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Robert B. Eller, 31, Portsmouth, Ohio, Violating a Protection Order.