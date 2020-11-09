AAA: Gas prices rise in Ohio; Demand continues to trend low

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is five cents higher this week at $2.059 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $2.059

Average price during the week of November 2, 2020, $2.009

Average price during the week of November 11, 2019, $2.551

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.131 Athens

$2.106 Chillicothe

$1.998 Columbiana

$2.097 East Liverpool

$2.003 Gallipolis

$2.137 Hillsboro

$2.041 Ironton

$2.130 Jackson

$2.115 Logan

$1.998 Marietta

$1.934 Portsmouth

$1.899 Steubenville

$2.134 Washington Court House

$2.109 Waverly

The national gas price average pushed a penny cheaper this week to $2.11, following an increase in gasoline stocks and a dip in demand. The Energy Information Administration reports stocks added 1.5 million barrels to total 227.6 million, while demand decreased to 8.3 million b/d.

Domestic crude prices fluctuated last week due to market concern about increasing coronavirus infections worldwide, which is likely to lower crude demand. While oil prices rallied on the week, up from a four-month low of $35/barrel to as high as $39/barrel, they remain relatively inexpensive. This is a dominant factor, along with already low demand, contributing to the cheaper prices seen at pumps around the country.

On the week, only four states saw gas prices increase: Indiana (+6 cents), Ohio (+6 cents) and Illinois (+2 cent) and Washington, D.C. (+1 cent). As has been the trend for weeks now, the majority of states gas price averages continue to push cheaper. Nearly 20 states start the week with an average at least three cents cheaper than last Monday. Today’s national average is seven cents cheaper than last month and 51 cents less expensive than last year.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.