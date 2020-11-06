22 new cases reported Friday

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 22 new positive COVID-19 cases Friday for Scioto County.

The new cases bring the total to 1,188 for the county since the start of the outbreak.

The ODH also reported 15 more persons who previously tested positive for the virus, have recovered, bringing the total of presumed recoveries to 793 people over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported 8 additional hospitalizations Friday bringing the total to 115 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus, or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains on Level 3 (Red).

