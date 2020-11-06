COVID and Christmas in New Boston

NEW BOSTON — Christmas and COVID were discussed at the first regularly scheduled meeting for the New Boston Village Council meeting Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

There were five members in attendance with Vonald Patrick being absent. Mayor Junior Williams opened the meeting with a pledge to the flag and silent prayer. No comments were made from the public. Mayor Williams discussed the New Boston CARES Report that the CAO of Scioto County Inc. is handling and money that is still available.

The mayor also brought up a street permit submitted by David Andrews who is planning a small veteran’s vehicle show on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 14, 2020 that will be set up on Lakeshore Drive. It was made clear that it would be small, outside and follow COVID restrictions.

During the mayors report, Williams discussed the Community Improvement Loan that the village is seeking and items that will be needed to be turned in before such loan will be able to be obtained. Other reports were submitted and in the village council’s packet for the meeting.

Only one ordinance was read for the evening: Ordinance No. 40-2020 An ordinance transferring and appropriating amounts in the various funds of the village; and declaring an emergency. A motion was made by councilperson Dan Fetty and seconded by councilperson Mike Meehan; followed by a motion made by councilperson Fetty to adopt and was seconded by councilperson Jon Mills and the ordinance was passed by a vote.

During new business, councilperson Fetty brought up the renewal levy for the Village of New Boston that passed Tuesday’s election and he wanted to express his thanks to the citizens of New Boston for their continuing support.

Mayor Williams brought up a discussion to the council on their thoughts as to whether or not there would be any way that the Village of New Boston could have any part of their normal Christmas festivities such as Breakfast with Santa and the Christmas parade, with the continuing high numbers of the Coronavirus. The discussion was that unless someone can come up with a safe way to do either of these things, they will probably not be able to carry on these events this year. The mayor asked council to ponder this and they would discuss it again at an upcoming meeting.

The Village Council then went into executive session per their attorney and solicitor, Justin Blume’s suggestion.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

