Bid openings reviewed for HVAC updates at Commissioners

SCIOTO — The Scioto County Commissioners reviewed bids for the needed updates of the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems of county buildings during its Thursday meeting.
The session followed the Commissioners’ Tuesday announcement of the $788,051 bid for the HVAC systems at the courthouse, which Quality Heating and Air was contracted to do the work. The bids Thursday would go toward other county-owned buildings such as the Scioto County Department of Jobs and Family Services and the Greater Portsmouth Regional Airport.
With these updates, systems will either be outright replaced or have UV barriers attached to them to kill germs. In total, three groups placed the respective bids before the 10 a.m. deadline Nov. 5.
Dr. Home and Air, Otway:
- Scioto County Childrens Services: No bid
- Access Scioto County: $4,500
- Scioto County Economic Development: $13,100
- Scioto County Courthouse Annex: $31,500
- Greater Portsmouth Regional Airport: $31,900
- Scioto County Department of Jobs and Family Services: No bid
Harold Aeh Heating & Air Conditioning, Portsmouth:
- SCCS: $14,250
- ASC: $3,890
- SCED: $12,900
- Annex: $32,500
- Airport: $31,900
- SCJFS: $25,600
All Seasons Heating and Air, West Portsmouth:
- SCCS: $14,118
- ASC: $3,185
- SCED: $12,850
- Annex: $30,128
- Airport: $30,700
- SCJFS: $24,995
No decision was made as to what group will lead the project, instead the Commissioners referred to Maintenance Supervisor Phil Lajoye. Commissioners Mike Crabtree and Bryan Davis supported the motion, with Cathy Coleman absent.
“Wow, very interesting how close several of them are,” said Davis, projecting a recommendation from Lajoye will come in the following few days. “That says a lot about the preparation of the bid documents and the walk-through that happened before.”
A brief session transpired after the bid opening, highlighted by the sub-grant agreement for the use of $35,000 in CARES Act funds by SCCS. That money will be used for a transport vehicle with protective barriers to prevent exposure for caseworkers and families to the coronavirus.
The Commissioners will reconvene Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 9:30 a.m.
