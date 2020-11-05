Bid openings reviewed for HVAC updates at Commissioners

SCIOTO — The Scioto County Commissioners reviewed bids for the needed updates of the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems of county buildings during its Thursday meeting.

The session followed the Commissioners’ Tuesday announcement of the $788,051 bid for the HVAC systems at the courthouse, which Quality Heating and Air was contracted to do the work. The bids Thursday would go toward other county-owned buildings such as the Scioto County Department of Jobs and Family Services and the Greater Portsmouth Regional Airport.

With these updates, systems will either be outright replaced or have UV barriers attached to them to kill germs. In total, three groups placed the respective bids before the 10 a.m. deadline Nov. 5.

Dr. Home and Air, Otway:

Scioto County Childrens Services: No bid

Access Scioto County: $4,500

Scioto County Economic Development: $13,100

Scioto County Courthouse Annex: $31,500

Greater Portsmouth Regional Airport: $31,900

Scioto County Department of Jobs and Family Services: No bid

Harold Aeh Heating & Air Conditioning, Portsmouth:

SCCS: $14,250

ASC: $3,890

SCED: $12,900

Annex: $32,500

Airport: $31,900

SCJFS: $25,600

All Seasons Heating and Air, West Portsmouth:

SCCS: $14,118

ASC: $3,185

SCED: $12,850

Annex: $30,128

Airport: $30,700

SCJFS: $24,995

No decision was made as to what group will lead the project, instead the Commissioners referred to Maintenance Supervisor Phil Lajoye. Commissioners Mike Crabtree and Bryan Davis supported the motion, with Cathy Coleman absent.

“Wow, very interesting how close several of them are,” said Davis, projecting a recommendation from Lajoye will come in the following few days. “That says a lot about the preparation of the bid documents and the walk-through that happened before.”

A brief session transpired after the bid opening, highlighted by the sub-grant agreement for the use of $35,000 in CARES Act funds by SCCS. That money will be used for a transport vehicle with protective barriers to prevent exposure for caseworkers and families to the coronavirus.

The Commissioners will reconvene Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 9:30 a.m.

Commissioners Mike Crabtree and Bryan Davis heard three bid offerings for the HVAC systems updates at county buildings on Thursday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_IMG_5820-1-copy-2.jpg Commissioners Mike Crabtree and Bryan Davis heard three bid offerings for the HVAC systems updates at county buildings on Thursday.

By Patrick Keck pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Patrick Keck (740)-353-3501 ext. 1931, by email at pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @pkeckreporter. © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

Reach Patrick Keck (740)-353-3501 ext. 1931, by email at pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @pkeckreporter.

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.