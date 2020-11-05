33 new cases; 17 recoveries reported Thursday

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 33 new positive COVID-19 cases Thursday for Scioto County.

The new cases bring the total to 1,166 for the county according to ODH.

The ODH also reported 17 more persons who previously tested positive for the virus, have recovered, bringing the total of presumed recoveries to 778 people over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported 3 additional hospitalizations Thursday bringing the total to 107 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus, or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week.

Scioto County only met three of the seven indicators this week including: Indicator 1: New Cases per Capita; 3: Non-Congregate Cases; and Indicator 5: Outpatient Visits.

Indicators Scioto County did not meet included: Indicator 2: New Cases Increase; Indicator 4: Emergency Department Visits; Indicator 6: Hospital Admissions; and Indicator 7: ICU Bed Occupancy.

Scioto County will remain above Level 3 (Orange) until Indicator 1: New Cases per Capita drops below 100. This week Scioto County’s New Cases per Capita was at 308.04 per 100K.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_COVID-19-Update-Nov-5-2020.jpg