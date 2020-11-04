Johnson wins Ohio State Senate seat

SCIOTO — An election, like no other, is now over for Ohio and one of the races that were decided was the race for the Ohio State Senate in the 14th District, between incumbent Terry Johnson and his opponent, Ryan Ottney.

Terry Johnson-Republican is a member of the Ohio State Senate, representing District 14. He assumed office in 2019. His current term ends December 31, 2020.

Johnson ran for reelection to the Ohio State Senate to represent District 14 November 3, 2020, ballot and has won his seat on the Ohio Senate for another term.

Johnson was appointed to the chamber in 2019 to fill the vacancy after Joe Uecker resigned. Johnson previously represented District 90 in the Ohio House of Representatives from 2011 to 2018. He was unable to run for reelection in 2018 to the Ohio House of Representatives because of term limits.

Johnson earned his B.A. in history from Ohio University and his D.O. from Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine. His professional experience includes working as the director of the family practice residency at Southern Ohio Medical Center, as assistant dean of Ohio University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine and in his own private practice in Lucasville, Ohio. He served in the Ohio Army National Guard, attaining the rank of full Colonel.

Johnson gave this statement to the Portsmouth Daily Times, Wednesday after the election, “I’d just like to say, of course, my team and I are delighted with the results of the election, the voters of the 14th District have spoken and I have tremendous respect for their voting voice which came through loud and clear. I look forward to continuing my work in the 14th District and will do all I can to make it a more prosperous, safer and healthful place to live. Most of all I give thanks to God, the true engineer of our affairs. I want to be sure to say that I want to extend my appreciation to my opponent in this race, Ryan Ottney for his good effort and clean campaign that he ran.”

Johnson’s opponent for the Senate seat, was Ryan Ottney-Democrat of New Boston, an elected member of the New Boston Village Council and chairperson of the Scioto County Democratic Party. Ottney has a BA in English communications with a journalism minor. Ottney worked for nearly 15 years as an award-winning writer and editor for the Portsmouth Daily Times newspaper and works as director of communications at the South Central Ohio ESC in New Boston.

Ottney gave the following statement following last night’s election results, “I’d like to thank all of the supporters who have stood next to me for all these months, unfortunately, we do not see a path forward. Congratulations to Sen. Terry Johnson.

I knew it would be difficult to challenge the conservative establishment of southern Ohio, but I also believe there’s a large number of people ready for a change. Unfortunately, because of COVID, we were not able to reach many of them and we fell short of our goal tonight.

Still, I am proud to have had an opportunity to speak up for those people who are asking for equality, affordable health care, and better jobs and wages. I hope their voices will be heard by our elected officials. Though we may have lost tonight I consider it a stunning victory that we were able to elevate awareness of such important issues, and I look forward to continuing our work to improve our communities.”

Terry Johnson Ohio State Senate for the 14th District. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_Terry_Johnson_Ohio-1.jpg Terry Johnson Ohio State Senate for the 14th District. Courtesy Photos

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights