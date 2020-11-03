2020 Scioto County General Election Results
Ohio polls closed at 7:30 p.m., follow along here for Scioto County’s updated results in national and local races as they come in:
Race: For President and Vice President
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Democratic 8,876
Donald Trump and Mike Pence, Republican 21,926
Jo Jorgensen and Spike Cohen, Libertarian 257
Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker, Green 87
Race: For Representative to Congress (2nd District)
Jaime M. Castle, Democratic 4,908
Brad Wenstrup, Republican 9,483
Race: For 6th Congressional District
Bill Johnson, Republican 12,124
Shawna Roberts 3,620
Race: For State Senator (14th District)
Terry A. Johnson, Republican 22,392
Ryan Ottney, Democratic 8,152
Race: For State Representative (90th District)
Brian Baldridge, Republican 24,352
Race: For County Commissioner
Cathy E. Coleman, Republican 20,298
John McHenry, Democratic 9,891
Race: For County Commissioner
Mike Crabtree, Republican 20,207
Matt Seifert, Democratic 9,968
Race: For Prosecuting Attorney
Shane Tieman, Republican 25,434
Race: For Clerk of the Court of Common Pleas
Kathy L. Shupert, Republican 24,650
Race: For Sheriff
David Thoroughman, Republican 25,443
Race: For County Recorder
Gail L. Alley, Democratic 20,181
Race: For County Treasurer
William K. Ogg, Democratic 21,099
Race: For County Engineer
Darren LeBrun 24,713
Race: For Coroner
Darren C. Adams, Republican 25,389
Race: For Member of State Board of Education (10th District)
Mary E. Binegar 11,876
Brendan P. Shea 10,634
Race: For Justice of the Supreme Court
Sharon L. Kennedy 15,691
John P. O’Donnell 9,462
Race: For Justice of the Supreme Court
Jennifer Brunner 14,166
Judi French 10,455
Race: For Judge of the Court of Appeals (4th District)
Peter B. Abele 20,212
Race: For Judge of the Court of Appeals (4th District)
Stacy Brooks 11,340
Kristy Wilkin 12,237
Race: For Judge of the Court of Common Pleas
Mark E. Kuhn 23,339
Race: For Judge of the Court of Common Pleas
Howard H. Harcha III 23,386
Race: Common Pleas Judge
Alan Lemons 22,820
Race: City of Portsmouth Tax Levy Renewal
For: 4,010
Against: 1,925
Race: Village of New Boston Tax Levy
For: 518
Against: 146
Race: Otway Village Tax Levy
For: 29
Against: 6
Race: Village of South Webster Tax Levy Renewal
For: 244
Against: 78
Race: Brush Creek Township Tax Levy No. 1 Renewal
For: 382
Against: 137
Race: Brush Creek Township Tax Levy No. 2 Renewal
For: 363
Against: 161
Race: Clay Township Tax Levy No. 1
For: 1,079
Against: 658
Race: Clay Township Tax Levy No. 2
For: 966
Against: 769
Race: Clay Township Tax Levy No. 3
For: 1,068
Against: 669
Race: Green Township Tax Levy
For: 1,187
Against: 668
Race: Jefferson Township Levy
For: 749
Against: 389
Race: Valley Township Tax Levy
For: 627
Against: 484
Race: Harrison Township Liquor Option No. 1 (Minford Kwik Stop)
For: 262
Against: 189
Race: Harrison Township Tax Levy No. 2 (Minford Kwik Stop Sunday)
For: 243
Against: 207
Race: Harrison Township Tax Levy No. 3 (Hometown Pizza)
For: 274
Against: 180
Race: Miller Family Realty Holdings Liquor Beer Option
Yes: 229
No: 91
Race: Miller Family Realty Holdings Liquor Beer Option (Sunday)
Yes: 216
No: 104
Race: Rarden Liquor Option (1st Stop)
For: 43
Against: 31
Race: Porter I Township Liquor Option
For: 381
Against: 179
