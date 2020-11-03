2020 Scioto County General Election Results

Ohio polls closed at 7:30 p.m., follow along here for Scioto County’s updated results in national and local races as they come in:

Race: For President and Vice President

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Democratic 8,876

Donald Trump and Mike Pence, Republican 21,926

Jo Jorgensen and Spike Cohen, Libertarian 257

Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker, Green 87

Race: For Representative to Congress (2nd District)

Jaime M. Castle, Democratic 4,908

Brad Wenstrup, Republican 9,483

Race: For 6th Congressional District

Bill Johnson, Republican 12,124

Shawna Roberts 3,620

Race: For State Senator (14th District)

Terry A. Johnson, Republican 22,392

Ryan Ottney, Democratic 8,152

Race: For State Representative (90th District)

Brian Baldridge, Republican 24,352

Race: For County Commissioner

Cathy E. Coleman, Republican 20,298

John McHenry, Democratic 9,891

Race: For County Commissioner

Mike Crabtree, Republican 20,207

Matt Seifert, Democratic 9,968

Race: For Prosecuting Attorney

Shane Tieman, Republican 25,434

Race: For Clerk of the Court of Common Pleas

Kathy L. Shupert, Republican 24,650

Race: For Sheriff

David Thoroughman, Republican 25,443

Race: For County Recorder

Gail L. Alley, Democratic 20,181

Race: For County Treasurer

William K. Ogg, Democratic 21,099

Race: For County Engineer

Darren LeBrun 24,713

Race: For Coroner

Darren C. Adams, Republican 25,389

Race: For Member of State Board of Education (10th District)

Mary E. Binegar 11,876

Brendan P. Shea 10,634

Race: For Justice of the Supreme Court

Sharon L. Kennedy 15,691

John P. O’Donnell 9,462

Race: For Justice of the Supreme Court

Jennifer Brunner 14,166

Judi French 10,455

Race: For Judge of the Court of Appeals (4th District)

Peter B. Abele 20,212

Race: For Judge of the Court of Appeals (4th District)

Stacy Brooks 11,340

Kristy Wilkin 12,237

Race: For Judge of the Court of Common Pleas

Mark E. Kuhn 23,339

Race: For Judge of the Court of Common Pleas

Howard H. Harcha III 23,386

Race: Common Pleas Judge

Alan Lemons 22,820

Race: City of Portsmouth Tax Levy Renewal

For: 4,010

Against: 1,925

Race: Village of New Boston Tax Levy

For: 518

Against: 146

Race: Otway Village Tax Levy

For: 29

Against: 6

Race: Village of South Webster Tax Levy Renewal

For: 244

Against: 78

Race: Brush Creek Township Tax Levy No. 1 Renewal

For: 382

Against: 137

Race: Brush Creek Township Tax Levy No. 2 Renewal

For: 363

Against: 161

Race: Clay Township Tax Levy No. 1

For: 1,079

Against: 658

Race: Clay Township Tax Levy No. 2

For: 966

Against: 769

Race: Clay Township Tax Levy No. 3

For: 1,068

Against: 669

Race: Green Township Tax Levy

For: 1,187

Against: 668

Race: Jefferson Township Levy

For: 749

Against: 389

Race: Valley Township Tax Levy

For: 627

Against: 484

Race: Harrison Township Liquor Option No. 1 (Minford Kwik Stop)

For: 262

Against: 189

Race: Harrison Township Tax Levy No. 2 (Minford Kwik Stop Sunday)

For: 243

Against: 207

Race: Harrison Township Tax Levy No. 3 (Hometown Pizza)

For: 274

Against: 180

Race: Miller Family Realty Holdings Liquor Beer Option

Yes: 229

No: 91

Race: Miller Family Realty Holdings Liquor Beer Option (Sunday)

Yes: 216

No: 104

Race: Rarden Liquor Option (1st Stop)

For: 43

Against: 31

Race: Porter I Township Liquor Option

For: 381

Against: 179

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_N1811P65022C-8.jpg

Staff Report

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved