Ohioans cast Election Day ballots in-person

PORTSMOUTH — Ohio has a keen sense of picking Presidents.

According to information from ballotpedia.org, voters from the Buckeye state have accurately chosen the candidate who would win the United States Presidency to receive their key electoral college votes in 28 of the last 30 (93.33%) General Elections dating back to 1900 — the highest percentage of accuracy among any of the 50 states.

In fact, in every General Election since 2000, the way Ohio has signaled the way of the Presidency.

Ohio went for former President George W. Bush in both 2000 and 2004, former President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, and President Donald Trump just four years ago.

Scioto Countians had more than just the Presidential race to choose from this Tuesday, however, as a number of important local races will help determine who will govern and represent citizens at the local level.

Terry Johnson is running a reelection campaign against Democratic challenger Ryan Ottney for his seat in the Ohio State Senate, while Brad Wenstrup is running against Democratic challenger Jaime Castle for his seat in the U.S. House representing the 2nd Congressional District.

Brian Baldridge, 90th District Representative in the Ohio House, is running for his seat unopposed.

At the more local level, Republican Scioto County Commissioners Cathy Coleman and Mike Crabtree face opposition for their seats from Democratic challengers John McHenry and Matt Seifert, respectively.

Scioto Countians also saw several uncontested local races on their ballots, as well as community-specifc tax levy renewals or proposals.

Rarden Township had a liquor option vote, while residents of the Porter I Township voting area had a similar liquor option for a local business.

According to NBC News, as of Nov. 3, 3.536 million mail-in ballots were requested by Ohioans while 3.291 million ballots had been returned for counting.

Still, voters turned out in droves to vote on Election Day at their specific polling place — a tradition many Ohioans enjoy, despite a surge in reported COVID-19 cases.

Larry and Casie Marcum, a father and son who cast their ballot in person on Election Day at the SOMC Life Center, said they felt compelled to vote Nov. 3 to ensure their vote was counted, rather than participate in early voting.

“Honestly, I think it’s being responsible,” Larry Marcum said. “It’s like getting up and going to work. I feel like if you can get up and go to work, you can come in here and vote on Election Day.”

“I don’t really trust the mail-in voting,” Casie Marcum said.

Tanner Cunningham, a first-time voter in a General Election, stated the importance of informing himself on all the issues before casting his vote in each key race.

“It was very different voting in my first election,” Cunningham said. “There’s a lot more that goes into voting than just choosing a name, you have to be informed on all different topics and views. And knowing information on your local people running in our small towns.”

Larry Marcum and Edicson Gonzalez, a former Shawnee State University student, each commented to The Daily Times their satisfaction with the level of safety measures put forth by their polling places to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“I was very impressed,” Marcum said.

“There was PPE (personal protective equipment), mask-wearing was required,” Gonzalez said. “And there were barriers to get further protection.”

Campaign signs line the streets nearby the SOMC Life Center — the polling place for many Scioto County residents in Tuesday's general election.

By Jacob Smith

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

