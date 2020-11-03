CARES Act funds heading to Prosecutor’s Office, 14th Street Center

SCIOTO — Again on an adjusted schedule, the Scioto County Commissioners held session Tuesday morning and reviewed multiple Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act provisions.

After accepting bid offers for the $1 million-project attaching UV barriers on the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems for all county-owned public buildings, the Commissioners chose Quality Heating and Air for the project in the courthouse.

This bid came out to be $788,051, where another bid will be reviewed for other county buildings. Commissioner Bryan Davis said these replacements have been a longtime coming, adding the new systems when the county could afford to do so.

“If you came to the courthouse today, you would find that about half of the courthouse, over the years, as we could afford to do, has been already been changed out,” said Davis, adding that the company is also based locally. “The old heating, the old air conditioning were very inefficient, old steam boilers.”

The Commissioners also agreed to a resolution for a total of $48,000 to replace the faucets and flush valves in the county courthouse restrooms. The new models will be motion-activated.

Two subgrants regarding Chromebooks were discussed, going to local schools and the 14th Street Community Center. Each of the 11 schools will receive $42,699 through CARES Act for the purchase of Chromebooks, with the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center receiving $30,311.

Those schools are as followed:

Bloom Vernon

Clay

Green

Minford

New Boston

Northwest

Portsmouth

Sciotoville Community

Valley

Washington-Nile

Wheelersburg

For the center, the Commissioners signed on to an agreement for the purchase of 20 Chromebooks, totaling $9,000, used to help their Catcher’s Mitt program. The program was designed by the recent Portsmouth Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Citizen Award recipient, Maxine Malone, to provide educational services outside the classroom.

“When we heard about it, we just fell in love with it,” said Davis of the Catcher’s Mitt. “It is a wonderful program they are doing there.”

To allow for remote working in the very busy county Prosecutor’s Office, a resolution for $18,039 for the purchase of laptops was approved by the Commissioners.

Adding that many offices have been able to work remotely, Davis said this would allow workers from the Prosecutor’s to work remotely if needed due to positive coronavirus cases.

Having already spent CARES money on local businesses and salaries for county employees, Davis said the county has about $300,000 remaining from the federal fund, which has been technically appropriated to county services.

Not knowing the trajectory of the coronavirus in the future that money could be used for a variety of county services said Davis including the Scioto County Developmental Disabilities Program.

Further complicating matters are the approaching deadlines, which gives the Commissioners and its contractors until Dec. 28 to spend their funds. Due to this, Davis would like to see an extension granted in Washington.

“Everybody is trying to do the same thing all across the United States,” said Davis. “It’s going to be a crunch.”

The Commissioners will now be holding its weekly meetings on Tuesdays due to scheduling conflicts related to the holiday season. A meeting will take place Thursday, Nov. 5, however at 10 a.m. to open the bidding process for bid opening for additional CARES Act-related projects.

These sessions will continue to be held live virtually on Facebook.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_IMG_5811.jpg

By Patrick Keck pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Patrick Keck (740)-353-3501 ext. 1931, by email at pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @pkeckreporter. © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

Reach Patrick Keck (740)-353-3501 ext. 1931, by email at pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @pkeckreporter.

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.