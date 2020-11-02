Election Day today: What to expect

SCIOTO — In what experts have called the most consequential election, Scioto County voters will have their chance to select their candidates in the presidency and local representatives on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Along with deciding the President, voters will choose between candidates in the U.S. Congress, the Ohio General Assembly, county officials, and members of the judicial branch.

U.S. Representative Second District: Jamie M. Castle, Democrat, Brad Wenstrup, Republican

Ohio Senate 14th District: Terry Johnson, Republican, Ryan Ottney, Democrat

Ohio Representative 90th District: Brian Baldridge, Republican

Scioto County Commissioner 01/02/2021: Cathy Coleman, Republican, John McHenry, Democrat

Scioto County Commissioner 01/03/2021: Mike Crabtree, Republican, Matt Seifert, Democrat

Scioto County Prosecuting Attorney: Shane Tieman, Republican

Clerk of the Court of Common Pleas: Kathy Shupert, Republican

Sheriff: David Thoroughman, Republican

Scioto County Recorder: Gail Alley, Democrat

Scioto County Treasurer: William Ogg, Democrat

Scioto County Engineer: Darren LeBrun, Republican

Coroner: Darren Adams, Republican

Ohio Board of Education 10th District: Mary Binegar, Brendan Shea

Judge of the Court of Appeals 4th District: Peter Abele

Judge of the Court of Appeals: Stacy Brooks, Kristy Wilkin

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas: Mark Kuhn

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas: Howard Harcha

Judge of the Court of Common Please Juvenile/Probate: Alan Lemons

What coronavirus precautions are underway?

This election will look different than those in the past due to the coronavirus with increased safety measures such as throw-away or cleaned reusable styluses and proper spacing to allow for social distancing.

Additionally, ample amounts of hand sanitizer will be present at the polls on Nov 3., as was the case at the Scioto County Board of Elections office for early voting. Masks will be required and provided to those who do not have one.

For those are immunocompromised or who tested positive for the virus, curbside voting is available. There election officials from the two major political parties will bring a ballot outside to the voter, who will either vote from their car or at the front door of their polling location.

What should I bring and not bring with me to the polls?

According to the Ohio Secretary of State website, there are multiple accepted forms of identification to vote including a photo ID such as an Ohio driver’s license, military ID, utility bill, bank statement, government check, or paycheck.

Under state law, voters and election officials are not permitted to wear attire and pass-out literature advocating for or against a political party, candidate, or issue.

If a voter were to refuse to remove or cover-up their paraphernalia, however, they can still cast their vote but will be reported to the board of elections.

When can we expect results?

It is likely that the country will not know the election’s results by Tuesday evening due to high amounts of absentee ballot requests. That number in Ohio- 2.7 million as of Oct. 20- was nearly double the requests from the same time in 2016. In the county, there 19,720 records from the SCBOE absentee report generation, which is almost 10,000 more than the previous presidential election total.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced on Oct. 16 that results will be released twice- once when the county boards of elections upload their unofficial results to the Secretary of State’s Office and again after each county completes its official canvas results and are certified by the Ohio Secretary of State.

According to his directive, SCBOE must provide summary results on the County Submission System by 7:45 p.m. and absentee ballots by 8 p.m. and must report at each half-hour, starting at 8:30 p.m.

After allowing seven days for voters to fix deficiencies in their ballots, SCBOE will conduct its official canvas of results from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18. LaRose will certify those results following a review from each of Ohio’s 88 counties.

To determine your polling location, voters can enter their address on the SCBOE website under the “Polling Place Search” tab. The polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

By Patrick Keck pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com

