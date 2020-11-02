66 new COVID-19 cases reported through weekend

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported 66 new positive COVID-19 cases since last Friday.

The new cases bring the total to 1,114 for the county since the outbreak of the virus.

The health departments also reported one more person who previously tested positive for the virus, have recovered, bringing the total of recoveries to 710 people over the course of the pandemic.

There were two additional hospitalizations reported since last Friday bringing the total to 77 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus, or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at a Level Three (Red) Public Health Emergency on the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week.

Level Three or “Red” means that the county is experiencing “Very High Exposure and Spread” of the COVID-19 virus.

