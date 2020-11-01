Fluor-BWXT Community Commitment Fund donates

PIKE COUNTY — Fluor-BWXT’s (FBP) Community Commitment Fund has kicked off the holiday season with a $20,000 donation to the site’s Christmas Gifts for Children program. The Department of Energy’s program at the PORTS Site is in its 28th year of providing children in the community with gifts for a joy-filled holiday season.

“This program does incredible work year in and year out and we know this donation will be put to good use immediately,” said JD Dowell, FBP Site Project Director.

Each year the program provides Christmas gifts for more than 3,000 children in Pike, Scioto, Ross, Jackson, Adams, and Greenup (Ky.) counties. Currently, volunteers from Fluor-BWXT and other companies on site are working with local schools to collect names, wish lists and clothing sizes so every child receives gifts this year.

While many of the trees with wish lists will be located throughout the PORTS Site, a few may be seen out in the community as well. “Because of the limitations from the coronavirus, we have not been able to hold many of our traditional fundraisers for the program,” said Gary Crandall, coordinator for the program. “This year, to help ensure every child on our list gets a gift, we will be getting involved with more community and business organizations in our area.”

Anyone wanting to get involved with the program can contact Gary Crandall at (740) 835-6909.

A Christmas tree that will be out in the PORTS sites https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_DSC_3857.jpg A Christmas tree that will be out in the PORTS sites Submitted Photo

