Commissioners go forward with Donini request

SCIOTO — In its now weekly scheduled sessions, the Scioto County Commissioners decided after some deliberation to approve Scioto County Sheriff Marty Donini’s request to appropriate funds from the county’s General Fund.

With the support, $9,888 in jail operation salaries and $12,500 into road patrol Public Employee Retirement System funds will be sent to the Sheriff’s office. This request comes after Donini increased the pay of two administrative staff members earlier this month.

“We saw this appropriation and transfer of funds today where we start seeing transfers from one fund to another,” said Commissioner Bryan Davis, which he added is more typical towards the end of the year. “You start seeing from supplies to salaries where they didn’t spend as much money on supplies or they’ll start moving their monies around to be able to cover and go for as long as they can.”

Still waiting on his response, the Commissioners sent Donini a letter asking for his reasons behind the payroll changes for Chief Deputy Todd Miller and Office Manager Karen Coleman, who saw their pay increase from $36.36 to $46.36 and $28.95 to $38.95, respectively.

“By using non-general funds to cover these increases, where historically these funds have been used to cover other expenses,” reads the letter obtained by the Portsmouth Daily Times. “It is apparent that you have excessively rewarded two employees and now others could suffer by your directive.”

Commissioner Mike Crabtree is hopeful, due to the group’s recess waiting for the response of County Prosecutor Shane Tieman regarding the contract agreement to attach UV barriers on the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems at the courthouse, that Donini will respond to their letter.

Almost a month after sending that letter, Davis is not expecting a comment from Donini, who will be replaced by David Thoroughman following the election. In its article from last week, the Portsmouth Daily Times also received no comment from the Sheriff.

“I think a no response is a response,” said Davis. “We have not gotten communication from our Sheriff on many things.”

Commissioner Cathy Coleman first made the motion to accept Donini’s request as the salaries will have to be paid by the county eventually but hopes to have an answer from him prior to the next request for money.

“Our employees need to be paid,” said Coleman. “If our Sheriff has not worked his budget to the point where he can take of his salaries and PERS then I feel we have to take care of them.”

All three commissioners voted in favor of Coleman’s motion, but are still looking for options to better their relationship with the Sheriff’s office.

“He has put our board in a very bad position,” said Davis of Donini.

Tensions between the Commissioners and Donini have been well-documented over the past year, who was defeated by Crabtree in the April primary in an attempt to become a commissioner.

Soon after announcing his bid in December, Donini expressed frustrations with the Commissioners of appointing another member to the Board of Scioto County Children’s Services despite his interest in being reappointed.

“This is the most ignorant board of county commissioners, the most disrespectful I’ve ever experienced,” said Donini, a six-term sheriff, during the Dec. 31 meeting. “I’m done with you guys.”

By Patrick Keck

