SCIOTO — During the past 24-hours, the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported 16 new positive COVID-19 cases.

The new cases bring the total to 970 for the county during the course of the pandemic.

The health departments also reported one more person has recovered bringing the total to 629 recoveries during the outbreak.

There were no hospitalizations reported Tuesday so the total remains at 71 people hospitalized in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the current number of patients in the hospital with the virus.

Scioto County remains on a Level 3 Public Health Emergency (Red).

