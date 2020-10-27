Portsmouth man arrested after crime spree

PORTSMOUTH — Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini announces that his deputies and detectives have been actively working on several thefts from vehicles in the Rosemount area that were reported during the first part of October.

During this ongoing investigation, Clay Township Deputy Shawn Brammer and Detective Jodi Conkel worked together and were able to identify the suspect vehicle as a vehicle that was stolen from Grandview Ave. in Portsmouth. This resulted in obtaining a video of the suspect cashing in change at a local coin machine.

On Oct. 24, 2020, a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of New Boston was spotted at the Roadway Inn in Rosemount. A description given by a witness of the two subjects that exited the vehicle matched the suspect’s description.

Deputies were able to look at the video from inside the Roadway Inn to get a description of the two individuals who got out of the vehicle. They later located the female who was identified as the girlfriend of the suspect. She reported she last saw the suspect walking around Taco Bell in Rosemount. While searching the area the suspect was located standing in front of the Roadway Inn. The suspect fled on foot and was detained by Deputy Carmichael in front of the Valero gas station.

Detective Jodi Conkel stated that during the search of the suspect a loaded firearm with a live round in the chamber was found on him along with the keys to the stolen vehicle.

On Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, after interviewing the suspect detectives were able to recover the other stolen vehicle from Grandview Ave. Portsmouth.

Arrested was Tyler Gillespie age 19 of 1606 12th Street Portsmouth, Ohio, Gillespie has been charged with obstructing official business a misdemeanor of the 1st degree, grand theft auto a felony of the 4th degree, receiving stolen property a felony of the 4th degree, carrying a concealed weapon a felony of the 4th degree, two counts of theft a misdemeanor of the 1st degree and probation violation. Gillespie is being held without bond.

Sheriff Marty V. Donini stated that more felony charges will be presented to the Scioto County grand jury on a later date.

Anyone with any information regarding this case should contact Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091

Tyler Gillespie https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_123089800_3441385012617917_7323130290862792516_n.jpg Tyler Gillespie