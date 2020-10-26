42 positive cases through weekend

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported 42 new positive COVID-19 cases since last Friday.

The new cases bring the total to 943 for the county since the outbreak of the virus.

The health departments also reported that since last Friday nine more people who previously tested positive for the virus, have recovered, bringing the total of recoveries to 628 people through the course of the pandemic.

There was one additional hospitalization reported since last Friday bringing the total to 71 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus, or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains on Level 3 (Red).

