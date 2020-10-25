SOMC earns URAC accreditation in specialty pharmacy

PORTSMOUTH — Southern Ohio Medical Center is proud to announce that it has earned URAC accreditation in Specialty Pharmacy. URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. By achieving this status, Southern Ohio Medical Center has demonstrated a comprehensive commitment to quality care, improved processes and better patient outcomes.

This accomplishment makes Southern Ohio Medical Center one of nine health systems in Ohio to earn URAC accreditation in Specialty Pharmacy. Other accredited health systems include the Cleveland Clinic, Ohio State University, University of Cincinnati, MetroHealth and Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Southern Ohio Medical Center began offering specialty pharmacy services in January 2018 in partnership with Trellis Rx to enhance care and outcomes for patients with chronic and complex conditions which include cancer, Hepatitis C, multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis. Today, pharmacists and pharmacy liaisons with advanced clinical training provide high-touch support to nearly 2,000 patients across seven specialties.

Monthly out-of-pocket costs for specialty medications can reach thousands of dollars, making it challenging for patients in Southern Ohio to afford treatment. The Southern Ohio Medical Center Specialty Pharmacy addresses this challenge by helping patients access financial assistance from patient assistance and free drug programs.

“The Southern Ohio Medical Center Specialty Pharmacy makes it possible for patients in our community to access high-quality specialty pharmacy care right here Portsmouth, Ohio,” said Ben Gill, President and CEO of Southern Ohio Medical Center. “Achieving URAC accreditation in Specialty Pharmacy is a milestone that signifies our dedication to providing the highest quality of care to our patients.”

“It’s necessary for specialty pharmacies to provide a higher level of treatment for patients so desired outcomes are achieved. Southern Ohio Medical Center shows a dedication to patient education and safety through the recognition of quality it received with URAC’s independent accreditation,” said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D. “With URAC accreditation, people know that Southern Ohio Medical Center strives to adhere to industry best practices.”

Given the impact of the Southern Ohio Medical Center Specialty Pharmacy, the health system recently expanded its partnership with Trellis Rx to offer clinically-integrated pharmacy care to patients with chronic conditions including diabetes, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary

disease and hyperlipidemia. The new service launched in one clinic this June and will expand to additional clinics throughout 2020.

The designation demonstrates the highest level of commitment to quality healthcare