Helping Hands to provide Christmas food baskets

GREENUP, Ky – Helping Hands of Greenup County will once again be providing food baskets for eligible households in Greenup County. Those requesting food baskets must meet Helping Hands normal client eligibility requirements. Sign up for food baskets will begin on Monday, November 2 and will continue on a first-called, first-served basis until all appointment slots are filled.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, appointments will only be made over the telephone. Appointments will not be made in person or other means. Those requesting appointments should call (606) 473-6916 between 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM. If a busy signal is received, please keep calling. It is expected that call volume will be heavy the first couple of days so please be patient.

Pick up locations will be at Helping Hands offices in Greenup and the McKell Branch Library in South Shore. Those requesting boxes should be ready to select a pick up site when they call.