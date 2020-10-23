25 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday

SCIOTO — During the past 24-hours, the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported 25 new positive COVID19 cases.

The new cases bring the total to 901 for the county since the outbreak of the virus.

The health departments also reported seven more people who previously tested positive for the virus, have recovered, bringing the total of recoveries to 619 people through the course of the pandemic.

There were no additional hospitalizations reported Friday so the total stays at 70 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains on Level 3 (Red).

The next COVID update will be Monday, October 26, 2020.

