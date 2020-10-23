Portsmouth PD to accept unneeded drugs

PORTSMOUTH- In order to safely dispose of prescription drugs, the Cardinal Health Foundation, Kroger Health, and DisposeRx® will be hosting a drug take-event at Portsmouth’s Kroger on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Recognizing the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, Portsmouth Police Department officers will be on site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to accept unused or expired pills, liquids, gels and patches just outside the Kroger doors on 811 Gay Street.

In the DEA’s collection from last October, over 6,000 sites nationwide collected slightly less than 883,000 pounds of unused drugs. Ohio’s 328 sites collected more than 52,000 pounds, only Texas, California, and Wisconsin having more.

Portsmouth will be joined by 10 other Kroger locations in Ohio and nearly 100 others across the country. Dating back several years, the Cardinal Health-Kroger partnership has collected more than 90,000 pounds of unused prescription drugs during these drug take-back events.

According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, most of the 9.7 million people who misused prescription pain relievers last year got them from a friend or relative.

“Safe medication disposal is one of the key messages of Generation Rx,” said Jessie Cannon, Vice President of Community Relations at Cardinal Health. “Properly disposing of unused prescription medications is one of the easiest ways all of us can help prevent misuse.”

Kroger Health pharmacy associates will distribute free reusable shopping totes with DisposeRx at-home medication disposal packets and Generation Rx materials on a first-come-first-serve basis. Generation Rx, an evidence-informed prevention education program offers age-appropriate resources to teach others about using medications safely.

By Patrick Keck – pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com

